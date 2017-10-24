Jets' Jamal Adams: Logs second sack of season
Adams recorded his second sack of the season in Sunday's defeat at the hands of the Dolphins.
Adams took down opposing quarterback Jay Cutler just before halftime to go along with seven tackles (five solo). The rookie was on the field for all 73 defensive snaps, and continues to provide reason for optimism regarding his role going forward.
