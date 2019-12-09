Play

Adams (ankle) may not be able to play Thursday at Baltimore, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Adams missed the first game of his career Sunday versus the Dolphins and may not be ready to go with the short week of preparation for Thursday. The 24-year-old likely will need to practice at some point Tuesday or Wednesday to have a chance up suiting up Week 15.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories