Adams (ankle) watched Friday's practice from the sideline, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

Adams, the Jets first-round pick, tweaked his ankle at Thursday's practice. He subsequently took to Twitter to let everyone know he was "okay." The Jets are presumably being cautious with the rookie in order to avoid any unnecessary setbacks. He projects to be a starter come Week 1.

