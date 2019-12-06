Jets' Jamal Adams: Missing third straight practice
Coach Adam Gase said Adams (ankle) won't practice Friday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
It's the third straight practice Adams will sit out, putting him on track to miss Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins. Blake Countess is listed as the next man up on the depth chart at strong safety for the Jets.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 WR Preview: Sit Giants WRs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 14, including...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...
-
TNF preview, Cook, Thielen injury update
Who can you trust on Thursday night? Chris Towers breaks down the Bears and Cowboys, and wraps...
-
12/5 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the AFC matchups on the Week 14 slate, debating...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...