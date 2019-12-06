Play

Coach Adam Gase said Adams (ankle) won't practice Friday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

It's the third straight practice Adams will sit out, putting him on track to miss Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins. Blake Countess is listed as the next man up on the depth chart at strong safety for the Jets.

