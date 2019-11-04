Jets' Jamal Adams: Notches first sack of season
Adams recorded four solo tackles and one sack during Sunday's 26-18 loss to the Dolphins.
Adams had been held without a sack through the first seven games of the season, but he succeeded in bringing down quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick during Sunday's unfortunate loss. The star safety was evaluated for a concussion late in the fourth quarter, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, but he managed to pass the protocol without any complications. He'll look to bounce back against the Giants in Week 10.
