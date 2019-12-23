Jets' Jamal Adams: Noticeable in return
Adams (ankle) had eight tackles (six solo) to go with two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Steelers.
Adams didn't look like a guy who hadn't played since Week 13, tying for the team lead in tackles while providing his trademark energy and leadership. The standout safety will look to finish his third season on a high note against the Bills in Week 17.
