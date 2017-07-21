Jets' Jamal Adams: Officially signs rookie contract
Adams finalized his rookie deal with the Jets on Friday, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.
Selected sixth overall in this year's draft, Adams will make a fully guaranteed $22.3 million on a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth year. It's an ideal development for both Adams and the Jets that neither will have a contract dispute to worry about when training camp opens July 28.
