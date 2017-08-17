Play

Adams had a would-be-sack in Thursday's practice session, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Adams missed some practice time early in camp due to an ankle injury but that appears to be a thing of the past. He's looked good in camp and will be looking to turn in a solid performance in the team's second preseason game, against the Lions on Saturday.

