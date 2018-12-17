Adams had four tackles (three solo) and a sack in Saturday's 29-22 loss to the Texans.

Adams has been quiet the last two games with six total tackles, but was able to record a third-down sack of Deshaun Watson on Saturday. The 2017 first-round pick has 94 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception through 14 games, though his week-to-week production makes him an unreliable IDP play.