Jets' Jamal Adams: Posts first career interception Monday
Adams recorded six total tackles (five solo) and one interception in Monday's win over Detroit.
Adams accounted for one of four interceptions the Jets managed to record against Matthew Stafford and the Lions on Monday night in what was a dominant performance for the unit. Adams is coming off a strong rookie campaign in 2017, and notching his first career interception to kick off his 2018 campaign shows the defensive back may be ready to take another step forward.
