Adams (ankle) is officially questionable for Sunday's season finale against the Bills, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Adams managed the ankle issue throughout the week, as he only logged limited practice time in all three sessions. The 2107 first-round pick missed Week's 14 and 15 with the issue, so it's unclear if he's in danger of missing the contest or just resting. In any event, if he can't go Sunday, look for Matthais Farley and Blake Countess to see an uptick in snaps.

