Adams racked up 11 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Patriots, finishing his season with 115 tackles (86 solo), 3.5 sacks and an interception.

Adams has already evolved into one of the league's surest tacklers at the safety position in just his second season, making him an absolute stud in dynasty formats. Now if the Jets could just add some more talent around him, the team could actually start making some noise instead of toiling away near the bottom of the league standings.