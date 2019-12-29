Play

Adams (ankle) is active for Sunday's divisional contest against the Bills, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Adams was initially listed as questionable for Week 17 due to an ankle injury, but the star safety looks set to draw his usual start. Adams logged a trio of limited practices leading up to Sunday's contest in Buffalo.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends