Jets' Jamal Adams: Records nine tackles
Adams finished Sunday's win over the Cowboys with nine tackles (seven solo).
The 23-year-old safety added one-and-a-half tackles for loss as part of his nine-tackle performance Sunday. Adams now has 29 tackles in five games and will continue to occupy a key role in the Jets' defense following an 82-snap outing in Week 6.
