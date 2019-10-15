Adams finished Sunday's win over the Cowboys with nine tackles (seven solo).

The 23-year-old safety added one-and-a-half tackles for loss as part of his nine-tackle performance Sunday. Adams now has 29 tackles in five games and will continue to occupy a key role in the Jets' defense following an 82-snap outing in Week 6.

