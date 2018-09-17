Adams recorded seven tackles (four solo), including a sack, and forced a fumble in Sunday's 20-12 loss to Miami.

Adams has showcased the talent that made him a top-ten pick in 2017 through the first two weeks of the 2018 season. Though the team didn't pull out the win, Adams had a quality individual performance. He'll look to continue stacking success when the Jets head to Cleveland in Week 3.

