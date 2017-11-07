Jets' Jamal Adams: Recovers fumble Sunday
Adams recorded four tackles (three solo) and recovered a fumble in Thursday night's win over the Bills.
Adams played 72 of 75 defensive snaps and continues to be prominently featured on the back end of the Jets defense. The 22-year-old has been relatively quiet the past two games, and will hope to bounce back against Buccaneers in Week 11 following the Jets bye week.
