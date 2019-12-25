Play

Adams (ankle) was a limited participant Wednesday in the team's estimated practice report, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Adams played through the ankle injury in the team's Week 16 win over the Steelers, snapping a two-game absence. His projected limited participation indicates he didn't suffer a serious setback in the contest. If that remains the case, Adams should be in a good position to play in the team's regular-season finale against the Bills.

