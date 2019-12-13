Play

Coach Adam Gase said Friday that he expects Adams (ankle) to participate when the Jets resume practicing Dec. 18, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Adams has missed to consecutive contests due to a lingering ankle injury, the severity of which has kept him from practicing entirely. Even if he's listed as "limited" to begin the week next Wednesday, it would represent a tangible step in the right direction.

