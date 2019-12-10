Jets' Jamal Adams: Set to be game-time call
Coach Adam Gase said Adams (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup against the Ravens, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Adams didn't practice Monday or Tuesday, and he won't necessarily need to work into Wednesday's session to have a shot at suiting up. Regardless, if Gase's statement turns out to be true, Adams will carry a questionable tag into Thursday's tilt, and his official status won't be revealed until 90 minutes before the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. If Matthias Farley (ribs) is unable to go, Darryl Roberts is in line to start in Adams' place.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 15 Trade Values Chart
As the season winds down, there's still time to re-tool your roster for the stretch run. Dave...
-
Week 15 Waivers: League winners?
Every year, one or two players come out of nowhere late in the season to shift the balance...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 14 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 14.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Winners & Losers: Out for the count
We're looking ahead to 2020, but first we have to get through all of the major injuries we...
-
Week 15 RB Preview: Add Washington
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 15, including who to play in DFS.