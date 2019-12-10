Coach Adam Gase said Adams (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup against the Ravens, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Adams didn't practice Monday or Tuesday, and he won't necessarily need to work into Wednesday's session to have a shot at suiting up. Regardless, if Gase's statement turns out to be true, Adams will carry a questionable tag into Thursday's tilt, and his official status won't be revealed until 90 minutes before the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. If Matthias Farley (ribs) is unable to go, Darryl Roberts is in line to start in Adams' place.