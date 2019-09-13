Play

Adams (hip) was listed as a full participant on Friday's practice estimate and is thus on track to play Monday versus the Browns.

Adams will play a crucial role in the team's defense considering how many pass-catching weapons the Browns have, including former-LSU teammate Odell Beckham. He has solid turnover upside in this outing as well after QB Baker Mayfield threw three interceptions in the season opener.

