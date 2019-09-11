Adams (hip) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Coach Adam Gase said that Adams is dealing with hip soreness. That sounds optimistic for his chances to play Monday versus the Browns, but the team doesn't release its first injury report until Thursday. If Adams is unable to shake this injury in time, however, either Rontez Miles or Matthias Farley will start at strong safety.

