Adams recorded six tackles (five solo), a pass defensed and a quarterback hit in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Bills.

This was an underwhelming performance by Adams' lofty standards, as New York's defense fell apart in the second half and blew a 16-0 lead. The 23-year-old safety should come out with plenty of fire in Week 2 against the Browns.

