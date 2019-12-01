Adams was spotted in a walking boot following Sunday's 22-6 loss to the Bengals, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Adams had an uncharacteristically poor outing, as he logged a season-low one tackle. According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, Adams said he was injured early in the contest and battled through it, which may have led to the letdown on the stat line. It'll be worth keeping an eye on Adams' practice status leading up to Week 14's matchup against the suddenly alive Dolphins.