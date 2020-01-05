Adams racked up three solo tackles and a pass defensed in Week 17 against Buffalo. He finishes the season with 75 tackles, 6.5 sacks and one interception, which he returned for a 61-yard touchdown.

Adams missed two games, which partially accounted for his decline in tackles from 115 in 2018 to 75 in 2019. Despite the missed time, the sixth overall selection from the 2017 draft raised his sack total by 3.0 from the 3.5 he had in his second year. Adams had some disagreements with GM Joe Douglas during the season -- he accused Douglas of going behind his back in taking calls on Adams ahead of the trade deadline -- but the standout safety is still expected to begin next season on the Jets as he hits the fourth year of his rookie deal.