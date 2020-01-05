Jets' Jamal Adams: Tackles down, sacks up in Year 3
Adams racked up three solo tackles and a pass defensed in Week 17 against Buffalo. He finishes the season with 75 tackles, 6.5 sacks and one interception, which he returned for a 61-yard touchdown.
Adams missed two games, which partially accounted for his decline in tackles from 115 in 2018 to 75 in 2019. Despite the missed time, the sixth overall selection from the 2017 draft raised his sack total by 3.0 from the 3.5 he had in his second year. Adams had some disagreements with GM Joe Douglas during the season -- he accused Douglas of going behind his back in taking calls on Adams ahead of the trade deadline -- but the standout safety is still expected to begin next season on the Jets as he hits the fourth year of his rookie deal.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups and picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
As you get ready for Wild Card weekend playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
Harry-Brown comparisons haunt NE
An uncomfortable N'Keal Harry-A.J. Brown comparison is one of the interesting storylines in...
-
DFS plays for Wild-Card Weekend
While other Fantasy options have ended, DFS keeps rolling. Jamey Eisenberg helps make lineup...
-
Top 20 players for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 20 players for 2020 from each of our experts.