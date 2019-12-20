Play

Adams (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Adams has practiced on a limited basis every day this week and has been said to have a high chance of playing, per head coach Adam Gase. The 24-year-old's return after a two-game absence would be a huge boon to the Jets' defense.

