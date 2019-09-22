Adams had a pick-six in Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Patriots.

The Jets struggled to contain Tom Brady and the Patriots, but Adams' defensive touchdown was a bright spot. This was Adams' first pick-six of his career, and he also had three solo tackles and a pass breakup in this contest. The Jets will head into their bye week at 0-3.

