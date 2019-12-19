Jets' Jamal Adams: Trending in right direction
Coach Adam Gase said Thursday that Adams (ankle) will be limited and practice and has "very high" chances of suiting up against the Steelers on Sunday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Adams has now logged back-to-back limited practice sessions, and he appears on track to retake the field Week 16 following a two-game absence. If the star safety is able to practice without limitations Friday, all lingering concerns about his availability will be abolished.
