Play

Adams (ankle) will sit out Wednesday's practice, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Adams was initially considered week-to-week after suffering a knee injury during this past Sunday's loss to the Bengals, but it looks like he may miss the first game of his career. "I really think we have to be very smart with this. He's gotta feel really good to be put back out there," coach Adam Gase said, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. We'll have a better feeling for his status after Thursday and Friday's practices.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories