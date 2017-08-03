Adams sprained his ankle at practice Thursday, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Adams later reported via Twitter that the injury wasn't that serious. This is a good sign because it looks like Adams is in line to be a starter once Week 1 comes around. Still, it was mainly self-reported by the rookie, so continue to keep an eye on the ankle throughout training camp.

