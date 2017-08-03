Jets' Jamal Adams: Tweaks ankle in practice
Adams sprained his ankle at practice Thursday, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
Adams later reported via Twitter that the injury wasn't that serious. This is a good sign because it looks like Adams is in line to be a starter once Week 1 comes around. Still, it was mainly self-reported by the rookie, so continue to keep an eye on the ankle throughout training camp.
