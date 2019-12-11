Jets' Jamal Adams: Unlikely to play Thursday
Adams (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Ravens, he reports.
Adams was initially expected to be a game-time call, but that appeared to be too aggressive after sitting out this past Sunday's win over the Dolphins. The 24-year-old safety will look to leverage the "mini bye" from playing a weekday game into a return to the lineup Week 16 against the Steelers. Darryl Roberts is slated to start in Adams' place for the time being.
