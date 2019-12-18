Play

Adams (ankle) will be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

After missing two straight games, Adams appears to be on track to return to game action Sunday against the Steelers. The 2017 first-round pick will need to avoid a setback during the practice week, and a full-speed workout would extinguish any doubt. The Jets' defense takes a major hit when Adams is out of the lineup, so it's worth monitoring his status as the week progresses.

