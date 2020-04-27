Play

General manager Joe Douglas confirmed Monday that the Jets will exercise Adams' fifth-year team option for 2021, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Adams and the Jets are expected to touch base on a lucrative long-term extension in the months to come, but the estimated $9.9 million option for 2021 -- which becomes fully guaranteed next March -- will at least ensure him a nice payday in the final year of his rookie-scale contract. The 24-year-old safety earned a second straight Pro Bowl nod in 2019 after accruing 75 tackles, 6.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception in 14 contests.

