Adams (ankle) is inactive for Thursday's contest against the Ravens.

Adams initially appeared to have a shot at retaking the field for Thursday Night Football, but he'll ultimately miss a second straight contest due to a lingering ankle sprain. In the explosive 24-year-old's stead, Darryl Roberts is set to draw the start at strong safety.

