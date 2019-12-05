Play

Adams (ankle) will not participate in Thursday's practice, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Adams is considered week-to-week due to an ankle issue suffered Week 13 against the Bengals, and he's now missed two straight practices. The star safety hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's divisional matchup with Miami, but he's trending in the right direction. If Adams is unable to up his level of activity during Friday''s practice he'll be in danger of missing the first game of his career.

