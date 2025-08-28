The Jets placed Weston (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday with a designation to return, Randy Lange and Eric Allen of the team's official site reports.

The severity and nature of Weston's injury isn't clear, but he'll start the campaign on IR and be forced to miss at least the first four games of the season. That makes Week 5 against the Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 5 the first opportunity for Weston to make his NFL regular-season debut.