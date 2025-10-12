Jets' Ja'Markis Weston: Won't make NFL debut Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Weston (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
The undrafted rookie opened the season on IR due to a groin injury. He was cleared to return to practice Wednesday and ended the week strong with a full session Friday, but he has not been given the green light to make his NFL regular-season debut. Weston's next opportunity to do so is Week 7 against the Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 19.