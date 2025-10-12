Weston (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

The undrafted rookie opened the season on IR due to a groin injury. He was cleared to return to practice Wednesday and ended the week strong with a full session Friday, but he has not been given the green light to make his NFL regular-season debut. Weston's next opportunity to do so is Week 7 against the Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 19.