Burgess finished with nine tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 22-6 loss to the Bengals.

Burgess has established himself as a reliable tackler with consecutive nine-tackle performances. His upward trend in production makes Burgess a nice option for the remainder of the season with New York missing its usual starters at inside linebacker due to injuries.

