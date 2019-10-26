The Jets promoted Burgess to the active roster Sunday.

The Jets desperately need linebacker depth, as C.J. Mosley (groin) and Albert McClellan (concussion) have already been ruled out and Neville Hewitt (neck) is doubtful. Burgess may be called upon to start alongside Blake Cashman for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, although outside linebackers Harvey Langi and Tarell Basham could bump inside.

