The Jets activated Burgess from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Burgess spent just over a week on the reserve list, but he'll now be eligible to return to team facilities and practice. The 26-year-old looks primed to spend training camp competing with Neville Hewitt for a starting gig, in the wake of C.J. Mosley having opted out of the season.