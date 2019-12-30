Jets' James Burgess: Finishes strong
Burgess made nine tackles (seven solo) while adding an interception that he returned two yards, a tackle for loss and a pass defensed in Sunday's 13-6 win over Buffalo.
Burgess established himself as a productive linebacker after C.J. Mosley (groin) and Avery Williamson (knee) both suffered season-ending injuries. He finishes the season with 80 tackles, recording at least seven tackles in each of the last eight games. Both Mosley and Williamson are under contract in 2020, but the Jets will likely bring Burgess back as a restricted free agent to provide depth and possibly compete for Williamson's spot.
