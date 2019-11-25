Jets' James Burgess: Leading tackler in blowout win
Burgess had a team-high nine tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 34-3 win over the Raiders. He also had a tackle for loss and a pass defensed, in addition to a fumble recovery and a lost fumble.
Burgess scooped up a fumble by backup Raiders quarterback Mike Glennon, only to cough the ball up himself before the end of the play. Luckily for the 25-year-old linebacker, the play occurred with the game well in hand. Burgess has stepped up nicely for the injury-riddled Jets, as his tackle total has climbed in each of the past five games.
