Burgess recorded nine tackles (five solo) and half a sack in Sunday's win over Washington.

Burgess has been a find for the Jets since joining their active roster four weeks ago. In that time, he's put up 27 tackles (15 solo) and has a half sack in each of his last two. The 25-year-old's job could be in jeopardy if C.J. Mosley can return from his groin injury in the next couple of weeks, however.

