The Jets placed Burgess (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

In terms of production, Burgess filled in ably for C.J. Mosley last year, compiling 80 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and a half sack in 10 appearances. With Mosley opting out of this season, Burgess is expected to compete with Neville Hewitt for the starting spot next to Avery Williamson (knee). However, Burgess' pursuit for playing time will be delayed until he works his way through either a positive COVID test and the fact he had recent contact with someone who did.