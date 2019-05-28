Burgess was claimed off waivers by the Jets on Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the Team's official site reports.

Burgess last played for the Browns in 2018, and made eight tackles (six solo) in just three games as he battled multiple injuries. He seems to have recovered from his most recent knock, a hamstring injury, and will hope to secure a depth role on defense and special teams for 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories