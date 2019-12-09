Play

Burgess made a team-high 13 tackles (10 solo), as well as a tackle for loss and a pass defensed in Sunday's 22-21 win over the Dolphins.

Burgess has been a tackling machine, totaling 39 over the past four weeks. He's worth a look in formats that reward that category.

