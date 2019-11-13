Jets' James Burgess: Racks up seven tackles
Burgess registered seven tackles (four solo) and half a sack in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Giants.
Burgess and the rest of the Jets' linebackers did an incredible job in the run game Sunday, limiting Giants running backs to an astounding three yards on 14 carries. Burgess was also present on the field for 71 of the Jets' 72 defensive snaps, solidifying his place on the defense after being promoted to the active roster only a few weeks ago. The Jets will travel to Washington D.C. to take on the Redskins in Week 11.
