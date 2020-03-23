Play

The Jets and Burgess agreed to a one-year contract Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Signed in the wake of C.J. Mosley's final appearance for the Jets last season, Burgess started the final 10 games, finishing with 80 tackles (51 solo), one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and a half sack. Mosley's recovery from a groin injury has extended into the offseason, so Burgess has been brought back after proving his worth to defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

More News
Our Latest Stories