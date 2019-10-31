Burgess is likely to start at inside linebacker against the Dolphins on Sunday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Burgess was promoted to the Jets' active roster Oct. 26, and he drew a spot start Week 8 against Jacksonville, recording five tackles (two solo). With Blake Cashman (shoulder) having suffered a season-ending torn labrum, C.J. Mosley (groin) set to miss at least the next five weeks and Neville Hewitt (neck) not practicing, Burgess could be thrust into a starting role alongside Brandon Copeland for more than just one more contest.