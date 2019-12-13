Play

Burgess recorded seven tackles (five solo) and a pass defensed in Thursday's 42-21 loss to Baltimore.

Burgess has now recorded at least seven tackles in each of the past six games, but this performance interrupted a consistent upward trend during this stretch, which had seen him climb up to 12 tackles in Week 14. This outing is a bit disappointing considering all the opportunities for tackles facing Baltimore's run-heavy offense presented.

