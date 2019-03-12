Carpenter (shoulder) intends to sign a four-year contract with the Falcons, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Carpenter will join a revamped Falcons' offensive line in 2019. A reliable starter at left guard with 97 career starts under his belt, Carpenter played the first 10 games of the 2018 season and all 16 in each of the previous three years. As there haven't been any reports of setbacks in his recovery from undergoing shoulder surgery in November, it wouldn't be surprising if Carpenter were good to go for OTAs this spring.